How to track Santa's flight with NORAD

How to follow Santa's Christmas flight

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)

has been tracking Santa since 1955

The story has it, a child mistakenly called

Colorado Springs' Continental Air Defense Command Center

after a local newspaper misprinted the telephone number

of a department store for children to call in and speak to Santa

NORAD's annual tradition has continued for 66 years

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRIGADIER GENERAL ERIC DELANGE, THE DIRECTOR OF CYBERSPACE OPERATIONS AT THE NORTH AMERICAN AEROSPACE DEFENSE COMMAND AND U.S. NORTHERN COMMAND, SAYING:

It's already a special time of year and, now, to be part of the NORAD team and part of this mission, where, again, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, we're defending what's most important to us, our homeland. And now, during Christmas time, to add this into the quiver, if you will, of joy, and to make children all around the world excited and bring cheer during a time of cheer is just an awesome experience."

Santa's followers can obtain real-time updates on his whereabouts

by going on noradsanta.org

or call a NORAD-sponsored Santa hotline to speak with an operator

NORAD has also added an AI chatbot to help viewers spot Father Christmas