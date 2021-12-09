How will New Zealand's lifetime ban on cigarette sales work?

Dec 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Thursday said it will ban
young people from buying cigarettes for life, one of the
toughest approaches in the world to curbing smoking deaths as
part of a wider plan that focuses on the disproportionate impact
on its indigenous Maori population.
New Zealand is already one of 17 countries where plain
cigarette packaging is compulsory. It also bans sales to anyone
under 18, but it says those measures are not enough to reach its
goal of a national adult smoking rate of less than 5% by 2025.
A LIFETIME BAN
New Zealand plans to make it illegal to sell cigarettes to
anyone aged 14 and under from 2027. The ban will remain in place
for the rest of the person's life. That means a person aged 60
in 2073 will be banned from buying cigarettes, while a person
aged 61 would be allowed to do so.
WHY 14 AND UNDER?
New Zealand health authorities say smokers typically take up
the habit during youth, with four in five New Zealanders who
smoke beginning by age 18 and 96% by age 25. By stopping a
generation from taking up smoking, they hope to avoid about
5,000 preventable deaths a year.
WHAT OTHER CHANGES ARE PLANNED?
Under the proposed legislation, which the government plans
to bring into law by the end of next year, it will first limit
the number of stores that can sell cigarettes from 2024. It will
then lower the level of nicotine - the most addictive ingredient
- in cigarettes from 2025, to make them easier to quit. Finally,
it will bring in the "smoke-free" generation from 2027.
HOW WILL THE RULES BE ENFORCED?
The New Zealand authorities have not said how they plan to
police the ban, nor which retailers would be barred from selling
tobacco products. More detail is expected to be provided when
legislation is brought before parliament next year.
WILL NEW ZEALAND BE THE WORLD'S TOUGHEST ANTI-TOBACCO
JURISDICTION?
Not quite. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan banned cigarette
sales outright in 2010 (although it lifted the ban temporarily
in 2020 to stop black market imports from India during a
COVID-19 border closure, Al-Jazeera reported).
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
A Maori taskforce involving tobacco control and public
health experts will consult on the plan, which the New Zealand
government wants to make law by the end of 2022. The government
says it wants to introduce the changes in phases to lessen the
economic shock on retailers and give people with mental health
issues - a group with far higher smoking rates - time to manage
the change.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Jane Wardell)