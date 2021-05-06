How will inflation impact recovery?

The Labor Department report showed fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits reached 498,000 for the week ended May 1 compared to 590,000 for the previous week.

Commodities are soaring, which has investors wondering how the coming inflation will sit in the current environment of economic recovery.

Financial markets rebounded strongly yesterday, with the notable exception of the Nasdaq, which continued to move against the tide, weighed down by several very generously valued mid-sized companies that are less popular with investors. On both sides of the Atlantic, the most popular sectors were energy and basic materials, confirming the continued strong appetite for cyclicals and undervalued sectors. But there is still room to rebalance the large performance gap in favor of growth stocks that has been present for several years.

Over one year, increases in commodity markets range from 4% for gold, clearly the poor relation on this time step, to 347% for lumber. Oil and corn have more than doubled. Copper is not far behind. Cotton and sugar have risen 60% and wheat 50%. With figures like these, it's no wonder that doubt is creeping in about the trajectory of inflation, even if central banks remain impassive for the time being.

On a lighter note, Berkshire Hathaway shares are having trouble trading because they are too expensive. The Wall Street Journal reveals that the Nasdaq had to momentarily stop, yesterday, the diffusion of real time prices on several platforms because the price reached by the share - USD 424 840 at the bell - approaches the capacity limits of its computer system. The exchange operator's calculators are limited by the compact digital format they use to communicate prices. The WSJ explains that this limit is precisely $429,426.7295. However, Nasdaq should, by the end of the month, upgrade its systems to avoid the deadlock. It will get no help from Warren Buffett, who has no intention of having a split - a division of the nominal value - of the shares of his holding. Those who don't have $430,000 in their pockets can fall back on the holding company's B shares, which are offered at the more reasonable price of $282.76.

Economic highlights of the day

March retail sales in the euro zone, the Bank of England's decision on rates, and a series of U.S. statistics: Challenger survey on April layoffs, productivity and new weekly unemployment claims.

The dollar is back at EUR 0.8302. The ounce of gold is firm at USD 1793. Oil rebounds from the previous day's contraction to USD 68.59 per barrel of Brent and USD 65.17 per barrel of WTI. The yield on the US 10-year government bond is virtually unchanged at 1.58%. Bitcoin is losing some altitude at USD 58,000.

On markets:

* Uber Technologies narrowed its first-quarter losses but the stock is down 3.6 percent in pre-market trading as the chauffeured vehicle specialist announced a cut in its commission on rides to increase driver pay, which is expected to weigh on its second-quarter results.

* Paypal reported a strong first quarter on Wednesday, with earnings beating expectations thanks to consumers' shift to online shopping during the pandemic. The stock was up 4.5% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

* Tesla announced Thursday that it is developing a platform for owners of its electric vehicles in China that will allow them to access data generated by their cars.

* MetLife reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit Wednesday as strong returns on investments cushioned the impact of coronavirus-related claims.

* Marathon Oil Group on Wednesday reported its first quarterly profit since the COVID-19 pandemic on the back of rebounding demand.

Analyst recommendations: