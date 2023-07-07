STORY: A new drug for Alzheimer's patients was given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Leqembi has been shown in trials to slow cognitive decline.

That's promising news for some of the more than 6 million Americans that suffer from the degenerative brain disease.

Full approval from the FDA is expected to trigger broader coverage of the drug, bringing it within reach of patients like Joan Murtaugh, who has experienced the benefits of the drug first-hand through a trial:

[Joan Murtaugh / Leqembi trial participant]

"Sometimes there's a word or a something that I'm trying to recall and I'm not, I can't think of it. But now if I just give it a minute, it pops into my head. It's so good. I mean it just feels so good. You know, I don't think I was probably able to do that earlier."

[Chapter GFX: How does it work?]

So how exactly does this new drug work?

Leqembi is an antibody designed to clear a sticky, toxic protein from the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

The drug is administered every two weeks by an IV drip.

Dr. Babak Tousi heads a Leqembi trial in Ohio:

"Within 18-month period of the trial we see the group receiving medication compared to group receive placebo, the rate of decline was 27% less. It is a small, but still promising when we don't have any other treatments available."

[Chapter GFX: Who will use it?]

But not all patients will be prescribed the drug.

For now, Leqembi is intended for those in the early stages of Alzheimer's:

"This is for very people, very, very early stage of a disease who are just forgetfulness, it may be minimal assistance needed for daily activities of daily living."

Eisai, one of the companies behind the drug, estimates the number of U.S. patients diagnosed with early Alzheimer's would total around 100,000 in Leqembi's first three years on the market.

[Chapter GFX: Who will pay for it?]

And who will foot the bill for this expensive new drug?

The short answer is the cost will be split by patients and the U.S. government.

Because it's an aging disease, most Alzheimer's patients are covered by Medicare,

the U.S. government's health plan for people aged 65 and up.

With the FDA's full approval, Medicare is expected to cover about 80% of the cost of the $26,500-a-year drug, leaving patients at least partially responsible for the remainder, up to $6,600.

But the benefits of the drug, at least in the eyes of Joan's husband Larry, are priceless:

"Joan is driving every day to the grocery store, getting her hair done, getting her nails done, goes to CVS and you know, it's like life continues, which is truly a great thing."