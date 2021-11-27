How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant -
identified first in South Africa, but also detected in Europe
and Asia - is raising concern worldwide given the number of
mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies
from prior infection or vaccination.
News of the variant prompted countries to announce new
travel restrictions on Friday and sent drugmakers scrambling to
see if their COVID-19 vaccines remain protective.
WHY ARE SCIENTISTS WORRIED?
The World Health Organization on Friday classified the
B.1.1.529 variant, or Omicron, as a SARS-CoV-2 "variant of
concern," saying it may spread more quickly than other forms of
coronavirus.
The Delta variant remains dominant worldwide, accounting for
99.9% of U.S. cases, and it is not yet clear whether Omicron
will be able to displace Delta, said Dr. Graham Snyder, medical
director, infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
But the new variant has over 30 mutations in the part of the
virus that current vaccines target. It is also suspected of
driving a spike in new infections in South Africa.
Omicron's mutations are likely to render certain COVID-19
treatments - including some manufactured antibodies -
ineffective, said Dr. David Ho, professor of microbiology and
immunology at Columbia University.
Experimental antiviral pills - such as Pfizer Inc's
Paxlovid and Merck & Co Inc's molnupiravir - target
parts of the virus that are not changed in Omicron, and these
drugs could become even more important if vaccine-induced and
natural immunity are threatened.
THE UNKNOWNS
Scientists say it could be several more weeks before they
can define the type of disease caused by the variant, determine
how contagious it is and identify how far it has already spread.
Some note that other variants of concern, including Beta,
which was also first detected in South Africa, were ultimately
replaced by Delta.
But the biggest question remains whether protection from
COVID-19 vaccines - nearly 8 billion doses have been
administered globally - will hold up. And, will people
previously infected with the coronavirus be immune from
infection with Omicron?
Experts also don't yet know whether Omicron will cause more
or less severe COVID-19 compared to other coronavirus strains.
BEST RESPONSE?
Omicron has not yet been identified in the United States,
but it is likely already here, scientists said.
Even without the new variant, U.S. COVID-19 rates have
increased in recent weeks, mainly in northern states, as people
move indoors to avoid winter weather.
Some countries have moved to limit travel from southern
Africa. Beyond government restrictions, individuals should still
assess their own vulnerability to COVID and tolerance for risk
as they make travel decisions for the winter holidays, Snyder
from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said.
He and others said vaccination should remain a priority
despite questions about effectiveness against Omicron, because
it is likely that they still remain protective to a certain
extent. Everyone should also continue to wear masks, avoid
crowds, ventilate rooms, and wash hands.
"We have all those tools that will work against any
variant," said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research
Translational Institute in La Jolla, California.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Sam Holmes)