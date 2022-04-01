Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named chairwoman in rotating role

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Telecoms giant Huawei
Technologies has given its finance chief Meng Wanzhou,
who returned to China in 2021 after nearly three years detention
in Canada, the new rotating position of chairwoman, according to
the company's website.
Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, will act
as the company's top leader and head Huawei's board of directors
for six months when it is her turn. The announcement did not
specify when her term would begin.
The rotating chairmen are Eric Xu and Ken Hu. Meng is also
deputy chairwoman and will remain CFO, according to the
company's website.
"The company is optimizing and refining its internal
governance structure to make sure the company is built to last,"
a Huawei spokesperson said. "The supervisory board is
responsible for the company's survival, development and
long-term prospects."
Meng, whose English name is Sabrina, played a central role
in the company's tussle with the United States, having been
detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by
Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of
U.S. sanctions.
The United States then imposed a series of trade
restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing
national security concerns. This impeded Huawei's ability to
design its own chips and to source components from outside
vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses.
Meng was allowed to return to China in September after an
agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case.
