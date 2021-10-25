Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to work in Shenzhen, after extradition drama - Global Times

10/25/2021 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei Technologies, returned to work at the tech giant's headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday after almost three years fighting extradition to the U.S. in Canada, state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times reported.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, completed three weeks of quarantine last week after returning to the southern city of Shenzhen where a crowd of well-wishers chanting patriotic slogans awaited her at the airport.

"Over the last three years, although we have struggled, we have overcome obstacles and our team has fought with more and more courage," she said in a speech at an internal company event that was circulated online.

The extradition drama had been a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signalling that the case had to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate.

Meng was detained in December 2018 in Vancouver after a New York court issued an arrest warrant, saying she tried to cover up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.

She was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement https://www.reuters.com/technology/huawei-cfo-meng-appear-court-expected-reach-agreement-with-us-source-2021-09-24 with U.S. prosecutors last month to end a bank fraud case against her.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aKazakhstan's central bank raises policy rate to 9.75%
RE
05:37aBritain sets out new long-term asset fund regime
RE
05:37aHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to work in Shenzhen, after extradition drama - Global Times
RE
05:37aEvergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
RE
05:36aPayPal says it is not pursuing Pinterest acquisition
RE
05:33aUK watchdog launches probe into Motorola's Airwave network
RE
05:32aJAPAN FINANCE MINISTRY OFFICIAL : Expect to secure 3.9 tln yen for reconstruction funding from japan post share sale
RE
05:21aTullow Oil names former MTN boss Phuthuma Nhleko as chairman-designate
RE
05:20aOil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply
RE
05:18aVietnam calls for domestic coal production boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
2ERYTECH Pharma S A : Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of ..
3Twin peaks: Whether it's supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch tim..
4PayPal says it is not pursuing Pinterest acquisition
5HSBC bucks China property worries with 74% profit jump, $2 billion buyb..

HOT NEWS