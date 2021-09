VANCOUVER, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A hearing in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition case is set to take place on Friday afternoon in a Canadian courtroom, the court said.

Earlier on Friday, Meng reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, a move that should allow her to eventually leave Canada. (Reporting by Moira Warburton and Sarah Berman in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)