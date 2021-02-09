Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Huawei founder says hopes Biden administration will have "open policy"

02/09/2021 | 12:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIYUAN, China, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies' founder said on Tuesday he was confident that the Biden administration would bear in mind U.S. business interests when forming its policy towards the Chinese tech giant, adding that they still hoped to buy U.S. products.

Ren, who was making his first media appearance since March last year, said it was "conducive" to the financial performance of U.S. companies to supply Chinese firms.

Huawei, China's leading telecommunications equipment maker, has been put under heavy pressure by the former Trump administration which added the company to a U.S. trade blacklist in May 2019 citing national security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly denied it is a risk.

That effectively banned U.S.-based firms from selling Huawei essential U.S. technology and last August, the ban was extended to foreign firms with U.S. business, reaching chief suppliers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) which effectively cut off Huawei's access to chip supplies.

Ren, however, said he believe it would still be "extremely difficult" for Huawei to be taken off the U.S. entity list, but stressed that they continued to hope to buy "large volumes" of U.S. equipment and materials.

"We hope the new administration will harbour an open policy for the benefit of the American firms and also the economic development of the U.S.," he told reporters on the sidelines of a 5G mining project Huawei was launching in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan.

He also added that he was confident of the company's ability to survive even as its mobile business remains under pressure. The company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit, and that it continued to see significant levels of confidence from its customers, he added. (Reporting by David Kirton in Taiyuan; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.94% 53.7 End-of-day quote.-13.67%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.80% 632 End-of-day quote.19.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/08ANALYSIS : Lost in the 'Gamestonks' mania - What is GameStop actually worth?
RE
02/08Huawei founder says hopes Biden administration will have 'open policy'
RE
02/08Bitcoin extends gains above $47,000 in Asia
RE
02/08IRON ORE IMPORTS OUTSIDE CHINA SHOW SIGNS OF RECOVERY : Russell
RE
02/08Huawei founder says hopes Biden administration will have "open policy"
RE
02/08China, Hong Kong shares rise as metal and rare earth firms shine
RE
02/08FUMIGATION OF STORAGE PESTS IN SUMMER : steps to success
PU
02/08REMOTE WORKING HIGH ON LIST OF TRADERS' CHALLENGES, BOOSTS E-TRADING : JPMorgan
RE
02/08Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
RE
02/08Dollar retreats on U.S. recovery doubts; bitcoin tops $47,000 for first time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop shares slump as Reddit rally ebbs
3Japan's households, firms continue to hoard cash as pandemic pain persists
4OPENDOOR INC. : SoftBank shares breach Y10,000, scale 2-decade high, on record Vision Fund profit
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : EXPLAINER: Elon Musk loves it. So what's all the buzz about bitcoin?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ