Huawei founder says hopes Biden administration will have "open policy"

TAIYUAN, China, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies'
founder said on Tuesday he was confident that the Biden
administration would bear in mind U.S. business interests when
forming its policy towards the Chinese tech giant, adding that
they still hoped to buy U.S. products.
Ren, who was making his first media appearance since March
last year, said it was "conducive" to the financial performance
of U.S. companies to supply Chinese firms.
Huawei, China's leading telecommunications equipment maker,
has been put under heavy pressure by the former Trump
administration which added the company to a U.S. trade blacklist
in May 2019 citing national security concerns. Huawei has
repeatedly denied it is a risk.
That effectively banned U.S.-based firms from selling Huawei
essential U.S. technology and last August, the ban was extended
to foreign firms with U.S. business, reaching chief suppliers
such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) which
effectively cut off Huawei's access to chip supplies.
Ren, however, said he believe it would still be "extremely
difficult" for Huawei to be taken off the U.S. entity list, but
stressed that they continued to hope to buy "large volumes" of
U.S. equipment and materials.
"We hope the new administration will harbour an open policy
for the benefit of the American firms and also the economic
development of the U.S.," he told reporters on the sidelines of
a 5G mining project Huawei was launching in the northern Chinese
city of Taiyuan.
He also added that he was confident of the company's ability
to survive even as its mobile business remains under pressure.
The company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and
net profit, and that it continued to see significant levels of
confidence from its customers, he added.
