Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Huawei launches new operating system for phones, eyes 'Internet-of-Things' market

06/02/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo is seen on a cell phone screen in their store at Vina del Mar

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies launched its Harmony operating system for smartphones on Wednesday, looking to recover from U.S. sanctions that have hobbled its handset business.

Huawei will start rolling out HarmonyOS on selected smartphone models, offering users the chance to switch from the current operating system based on Google's Android platform.

The use of HarmonyOS means the company will no longer be wholly reliant on Android. U.S. sanctions banned Alphabet Inc's Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based.

Rather than being a like-for-like replacement, Huawei is billing HarmonyOS as an 'Internet-of-Things' platform, aimed at operating on and connecting other devices such as laptops, smartwatches, cars and appliances.

The company unveiled several new products using HarmonyOS, including a tablet, a smart watch and a stylus, during a video launch from the company's headquarters in Shenzhen.

The presentation ended with a teaser for the flagship P50 phone, whose spring launch was delayed "for reasons that everyone is aware of," said Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group.

Huawei is aiming to have HarmonyOS on 200 million smartphones and 100 million third-party smart devices by the end of the year, said Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group's software department, who has led Huawei's efforts to develop HarmonyOS since 2016.

Wang spoke at a media roundtable a day earlier and his comments were embargoed until Wednesday.

China's leading telecommunications equipment maker found itself on a U.S. trade blacklist in May 2019 due to national security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly denied it is a risk.

The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure. Once the world's biggest smartphone maker, Huawei is now ranked sixth, with a 4% market share in the first quarter.

The presentation did not feature any new smartphones, although a company press release said two older high-end models would be re-released.

The company is looking into providing upgrades for some components like batteries for users with older phones, Yu said.

But Wang said the company was looking beyond smartphones with HarmonyOS. He said the smartphone market had plateaued and smartphones remained the dominant device in people's lives largely because most developers had few other platforms to develop for.

Instead, there was a need for a system to bridge the gap between devices, Wang said.

"The problem with existing operating systems is that devices can't be connected easily," with users often having to download separate apps to get things to connect, Wang said.

"But Harmony can enable devices to be connected to form a super device. It will work as one file system, literally one device," Wang said.

Wang said he would welcome other smartphone makers adopting HarmonyOS, but added Huawei sees big opportunities in working with makers of non-smartphone devices.

Will Wong, an analyst at IDC, said it was not essential for Huawei that other smartphone makers adopt HarmonyOS.

"(But) for Huawei to achieve its ambition, it will be important to get other electronics brands and even automakers onboard for the OS, and China provides a favourable market ecosystem to achieve this," said Wong.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter)

By David Kirton


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41aFrom Nigeria to Brazil 'halo' crops reap pandemic profits
RE
11:39aChile's collahuasi copper mine production up 5.4% y/y to 57,000 tonnes in april - cochilco
RE
11:39aCopper production of bhp's escondida in chile fell 16.5% y/y to 85,700 in april - cochilco
RE
11:34aHuawei launches new operating system for phones, eyes 'Internet-of-Things' market
RE
11:27aSterling steadies at $1.41 as traders weigh potential delays in June reopening
RE
11:18aDollar edges higher as jobs data awaited
RE
11:18aDollar edges higher as jobs data awaited
RE
11:17aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK  : Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, May 2021
PU
11:15aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND COOPERATION OF  : OECD submits Spanish Cooperation policies to review to identify good practices and propose improvements
PU
11:08aOil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline and demand prospects
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
4The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
5Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open

HOT NEWS