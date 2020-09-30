Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Huawei ready to be 'vivisected' to show equipment does not pose security risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 08:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo pictured at Shenzhen International Airport

China's Huawei is ready to be thoroughly examined to show that its technology does not pose any risk to the countries that will include its equipment in the creation of 5G networks, the head of its Italian unit said on Wednesday.

"We will open our insides, we are available to be vivisected to respond to all of this political pressure...," President Luigi De Vecchis said at the opening ceremony of the group's cyber-security centre in Rome.

De Vecchis said that, despite all the pressure, the company had no intention of leaving the Italian market and that he was unaware of issues over the closing of any 5G deals in Italy due to the government's use of its so-called golden powers on infrastructure deemed as strategic.

The United States has lobbied Italy and other European allies to avoid using Huawei equipment in their next generation networks, saying the company could pose a security risk. Huawei rejects those charges.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22aStocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution
RE
08:22aMalaysia's fiscal deficit expected to hit 5.8%-6% of GDP in 2020 - ministry
RE
08:20aOil extends losses as rising virus cases spur demand worries
RE
08:20aNo Fear Cafe, Co-learning Center in Detroit, Helps Kids to Publish Books During the Pandemic
SE
08:18aFutures fall after heated presidential debate
RE
08:15aUK GDP collapsed nearly 20% in second quarter in historic COVID hit
RE
08:15aPoorest countries face tough choice over G20 debt relief plan
RE
08:14aGermany moves to toughen Huawei oversight - sources
RE
08:13aThai second-quarter household debt jumps to 83.8% of GDP as economy shrinks
RE
08:10aCelebrity Choreographer and Musician David Sincere Joins the HausHill Entertainment Family with Industry Top 10’ (Visual Podcast)
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group