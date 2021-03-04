Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huawei's 5G Private Network Project Wins 2021 Market Development Award

03/04/2021 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Shanghai, China, March 4, 2021] Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI) chose Huawei for the 2021 Market Development Award for its 5G Private Network for Hualing Xianggang project, recognizing Huawei's outstanding contributions to the promotion of scaled commercial development and industry maturity of 5GtoB.

The project was implemented by China Mobile and Huawei to help Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group Co Ltd., a fine-steel producer in China's central Hunan province, (hereinafter referred to as Hualing Xianggang) to pursue smart steel manufacturing.

The development of 5G has reached in a new stage, with more than 140 5G commercial networks constructed worldwide. Unleashing the full potential of 5G networks to create more value has become a priority across the industry.

In partnership with China Mobile and leading industry integrators, Huawei took the lead in implementing a 5G private network project for the factory campus of Hualing Xianggang.

This project has considerably helped the steel producer to explore new 5G industrial applications, including on-premises data processing, local break-out (to enable local data to be exchanged directly without bypassing the core network), and preferential processing of local services. These applications are essential for the leading steel manufacturer to realize a plethora of 5G smart steel manufacturing services, such as automated overhead cranes, slag-adding robots, high-density video surveillance, AR-assisted remote assembly, and AI-powered steel plate inspection.

A tripartite effort will be further made to build a one-stop platform focused on the sales, operations, and services of 5GtoB to consolidate the capabilities and experience, which, in turn, will accelerate the standardization and promotion of industrial solutions.

As an ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei is committed to promoting industry digitalization through 5G innovation of technologies, products, and applications. To date, Huawei has secured more than 1,000 5GtoB project contracts with global carriers and partners in more than 20 industries.

GTI plays an important role in accelerating the end-to-end maturity and converged industrial innovation of 5GtoB. Huawei is a staunch supporter of GTI in fulfilling this role. 2021 will be a critical year in achieving scaled 5GtoB commercial rollout. As such, Huawei will continue to work with GTI as well as other global partners to build a robust and sustainable 5GtoB ecosystem to grow space for industrial digitization.

Disclaimer

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 06:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aSWECO  : wins large-scale lithium battery project in Finland
AQ
02:01aJM  : starts production on office property in Karlberg, Solna
AQ
02:01aMACKMYRA SVENSK WHISKY  : evokes spring feelings with an innovative Birch Sap Wine finish
AQ
02:01aFISKARS OYJ  : Group appoints Peter Cabello Holmberg as Chief Digital Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team
AQ
02:01aQ-FREE : Trond Christensen appointed permanent CFO
AQ
02:01aPEAB  : extends Skänninge Prison on the outskirts of Mjölby
AQ
02:01aNORWEGIAN FINANS  : Nordax Bank AB (publ) today announces an intention to launch a voluntary offer for all shares in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
AQ
02:01aNORDIC ENTERTAINMENT  : NENT Group signs distribution deal with Elisa in Estonia
AQ
02:01aEAB OYJ  : Notice to EAB Group Plc's Annual General Meeting
AQ
02:01aADMIRAL  : announces full year results with growth in Group profit and customers for the year ended 31 December 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Oil extends gains on prospect of OPEC+ sticking with supply cuts
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
3Canada PM says U.S. very open to helping other nations with COVID-19 vaccines
4FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION : FRONTERA ENERGY : Announces CEO Succession and 2021 Guidance
5PINE LABS : expands in Southeast Asia
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ