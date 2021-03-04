Huawei's 5G Private Network Project Wins 2021 Market Development Award

[Shanghai, China, March 4, 2021] Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI) chose Huawei for the 2021 Market Development Award for its 5G Private Network for Hualing Xianggang project, recognizing Huawei's outstanding contributions to the promotion of scaled commercial development and industry maturity of 5GtoB.

The project was implemented by China Mobile and Huawei to help Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group Co Ltd., a fine-steel producer in China's central Hunan province, (hereinafter referred to as Hualing Xianggang) to pursue smart steel manufacturing.

The development of 5G has reached in a new stage, with more than 140 5G commercial networks constructed worldwide. Unleashing the full potential of 5G networks to create more value has become a priority across the industry.

In partnership with China Mobile and leading industry integrators, Huawei took the lead in implementing a 5G private network project for the factory campus of Hualing Xianggang.

This project has considerably helped the steel producer to explore new 5G industrial applications, including on-premises data processing, local break-out (to enable local data to be exchanged directly without bypassing the core network), and preferential processing of local services. These applications are essential for the leading steel manufacturer to realize a plethora of 5G smart steel manufacturing services, such as automated overhead cranes, slag-adding robots, high-density video surveillance, AR-assisted remote assembly, and AI-powered steel plate inspection.

A tripartite effort will be further made to build a one-stop platform focused on the sales, operations, and services of 5GtoB to consolidate the capabilities and experience, which, in turn, will accelerate the standardization and promotion of industrial solutions.

As an ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei is committed to promoting industry digitalization through 5G innovation of technologies, products, and applications. To date, Huawei has secured more than 1,000 5GtoB project contracts with global carriers and partners in more than 20 industries.

GTI plays an important role in accelerating the end-to-end maturity and converged industrial innovation of 5GtoB. Huawei is a staunch supporter of GTI in fulfilling this role. 2021 will be a critical year in achieving scaled 5GtoB commercial rollout. As such, Huawei will continue to work with GTI as well as other global partners to build a robust and sustainable 5GtoB ecosystem to grow space for industrial digitization.