SHENZHEN, China, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, landed in Shenzhen on Saturday evening after more than 1,000 days under house arrest in Canada.

Meng, the daugher of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was released late on Friday after securing a deal with U.S. prosecutors who had charged her with covering up breaches of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Jason Neely)