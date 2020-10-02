Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Huawei's investments are 'predatory actions', U.S. Pompeo to paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:47am EDT
Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France in Boulogne-Billancourt

Investments by China's Huawei are not regular market transactions but rather "predatory actions" and all countries should ban them, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

"Their investments are not private because they are subsidised by the (Chinese) State. Hence they are not transparent, free, commercial transactions like many others but they are rather carried out to the exclusive benefit of (China's) security apparatus," Pompeo told Italian daily la Repubblica, at the end of his two-day visit to the country.

"(Huawei's investments) are predatory actions that no nation must or can allow," he added.

He called on Europe and the United States to join forces to prevent the Chinese Communist party from succeeding in its plans abroad.

Huawei has always rejected the U.S. accusations.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08aJapan August household spending seen falling for 11th straight month
RE
02:04aFutures sink as Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
02:00aCENTRAL BANKS' EYE ON INEQUALITY MAKES QE UNCOMFORTABLE : Mike Dolan
RE
01:56aFACTBOX-Selected quotes as U.S. President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:56aFACTBOX-Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19
RE
01:55aJGBs inch up as Trump virus news spurs risk aversion
RE
01:53aUK events industry warns of 90,000 COVID job losses
RE
01:47aHuawei's investments are 'predatory actions', U.S. Pompeo to paper
RE
01:45aDollar, yen jump after Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:42aJapan Aug household spending seen falling for 11th straight month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
2ALPHABET INC. : Google drops Australia from News Showcase launch amid regulator rancour
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
4ROSS STORES, INC. : ROSS STORES : Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities
5BP PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Golar Power offers top bid for Petrobras's LNG terminal - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group