Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors : Announces Merger with Bronx-Manhattan North Association of Realtors

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR) is pleased to announce a merger with the Bronx-Manhattan North Association of Realtors (BMNAR). In total, HGAR will now have nearly 1,500 members in the Bronx.

As a result of the merger, the Bronx Chapter of HGAR has been created. Eliezer Rodriguez, BMNAR's CEO, has joined HGAR to assist with the expanded organization's legislative advocacy agenda and the development of a stronger Commercial and Investment Division (CID). He now serves as HGAR's Director, Advocacy, Commercial and Legislative Issues for Bronx and Manhattan. Vincent Buccieri, BMNAR's 2020 President, will now serve as the Bronx regional director on HGAR's board of directors.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome the Bronx to HGAR and look forward to expanding our presence there. With its proximity to the Lower Hudson Valley, this is a natural step that will greatly benefit all of our members," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR and president and chief strategic growth officer at OneKey™, MLS.

As members of HGAR, all Bronx Realtors are able to participate in OneKey™ MLS, the first regional MLS in the New York Metro area which was created by HGAR and The Long Island Board of Realtors. OneKey™ MLS currently has 42,000 subscribers.

"We had been talking about this for a while, and it's in the best interest of both the Bronx and the Hudson Valley," said Rodriguez. "We can offer a lot of great political connections and expertise in the commercial real estate sector, and we will benefit by being able to provide all of our Bronx members with the resources that a larger organization can provide."

At a press conference announcing the merger on September 30, Councilman Fernando Cabrera (District 14) touted the impact the merger will have on Bronx residents.

"This is a new beginning for all of you. Home ownership is such an important issue, especially here in the Bronx," he said. "With this merger, and the OneKey™ MLS expansion, you're going to be able to go to another level. The greater days of the Bronx are yet to come and you're going to be part of that."

