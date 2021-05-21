Log in
Hudson Malta : Information to the Market

05/21/2021 | 06:21am EDT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by HUDSON MALTA P.L.C., a company registered under the laws of Malta with company registration number C 83425 (hereinafter the 'Company'), pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

Information to the Market

It is hereby announced that, with effect from 20th May 2021, Time International (Sport) Limited (C 32438), the guarantor of the €12,000,000 4.35% Unsecured Bonds 2026 issued at par by the Company pursuant to and in terms of the prospectus dated 23rd March 2018, has changed its name to Hudson Malta Sales Ltd.

Unquote

____________________

Dr Luca Vella Company Secretary

21st May 2021

Company Announcement: HDS41

Disclaimer

Hudson Malta plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
