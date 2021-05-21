Hudson Malta : Information to the Market

The following is a Company Announcement issued by HUDSON MALTA P.L.C., a company registered under the laws of Malta with company registration number C 83425 (hereinafter the 'Company'), pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

It is hereby announced that, with effect from 20th May 2021, Time International (Sport) Limited (C 32438), the guarantor of the €12,000,000 4.35% Unsecured Bonds 2026 issued at par by the Company pursuant to and in terms of the prospectus dated 23rd March 2018, has changed its name to Hudson Malta Sales Ltd.

Dr Luca Vella Company Secretary

21st May 2021

Company Announcement: HDS41