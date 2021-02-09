Log in
Hudson Structured Completes Financing with Eldridge

02/09/2021 | 12:26pm EST
Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. (“HSCM”), a leading alternative asset manager focused on investments in the Re/Insurance, Transportation, and InsurTech sectors, today announced it has arranged a financing transaction with Eldridge.

HSCM was founded in 2016 by former Goldman Sachs Structured Finance Head Michael Millette and former PIMCO executive David Andrews. This transaction will allow HSCM to refinance its startup obligations and accelerate further growth. It consists of a private debt issuance with warrants that will allow Eldridge to participate in HSCM’s growth.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Eldridge,” said Millette, Managing Partner of HSCM. “With the support of Todd, Tony and the entire Eldridge organization, we look forward to continuing our mission to provide institutional investors with lightly correlated, sector-based portfolios that realize value through thought leadership across subsectors and instruments.”

“HSCM’s Re/Insurance, Transportation and InsurTech platforms have achieved remarkable growth,” said Tony Minella, Co-Founder and President of Eldridge. “We look forward to supporting HSCM as a strategic partner as they continue to scale and diversify.”

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as lead financial advisor to HSCM, who was also advised by Tiger Risk Capital Markets & Advisory.

About Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd.

Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. is an asset manager focused on alternative investments seeking mezzanine level returns. HSCM focuses on the Re/Insurance and Transportation sectors. HSCM launched in 2016, and as of January 1, 2021 had more than $3.0 billion in assets under management and committed capital. HSCM focuses on core economic sectors that are likely to outgrow global GDP, offer low correlations with broader markets, and are experiencing a shift from balance sheet and to market financing. For more information, please visit www.hscm.com.

About Eldridge

Eldridge invests in businesses across the Insurance, Credit, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media, and Consumer landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge, please visit www.eldridge.com.


© Business Wire 2021
