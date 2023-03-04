It quickly spread to nearby houses and sent residents in the densely populated area into a panic.
Dozens were injured and more than a thousand people were displaced, police said on Saturday (March 4).
STORY: The blaze started at around 8pm (0100 GMT) on Friday (March 3) from a fuel pump at state energy company Pertamina's Plumpang depot.
