Huge lines as drivers wait to cross damaged Crimea bridge

10/09/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
STORY: A flagship project for Russian President Vladimir Putin, built at a reported cost of $3.6 billion, the bridge was damaged in a powerful blast on Saturday.

The blast, which officials said killed three people, hit a crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Thousands of motorists were stranded in the queues.

"We got here at 11:10 in the morning and we'll have to stay here because we need to get back home. I think we will cross the bridge by midnight," one of the drivers, Artyom Babak, told Reuters.

Another motorists estimated the queue was about 9.3 miles (15 kilometers) long and would take up to 10 hours to pass.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018 after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.


© Reuters 2022
