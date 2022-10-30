Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'Huge rock' crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one

10/30/2022 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) - A "huge rock" fell from a hillside and crushed two rooms at a coastal hotel on the Greek island of Crete, killing one Slovenian woman as she slept and injuring her young son, police said.

The landslip happened in the early hours of Sunday at the Markos Studios, a family-run beachside complex of rooms to rent built under a rocky hillside at Ierapetra.

Police said the rock destroyed two rooms. The victim's 51-year-old husband was in a different room and was unhurt.

The 47-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were buried under the debris.

About 50 firefighters rushed to the area and managed to rescue the boy after an hour of digging through the rubble. The boy's mother was found dead.

The family had been due to leave on Sunday.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:28aCathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace
RE
06:25aCar bombs at busy Somalia market intersection killed at least 100, president says
RE
05:57aEgypt's pound sinks further against dollar after flexibility pledge
RE
05:29a'Huge rock' crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one
RE
05:27aSeoul crush hits storied Itaewon nightlife district on verge of renewal
RE
05:26aFrance says no basis to Russian accusations against Britain
RE
05:15aCathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News
RE
05:00aChina names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament
RE
04:59aIranian journalists demand that colleagues jailed for covering Amini's death be freed
RE
04:58aEU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned -..
2Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
3Cathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace
4Egypt's pound sinks further against dollar - Refinitiv
5Car bombs at busy Somalia market intersection killed at least 100, pres..

HOT NEWS