Human capital firm Paycor aims for $3.6 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

July 12 (Reuters) - Paycor HCM Inc, a human capital
management company backed by Neuberger Berman and Qatar
Investment Authority, said on Monday it was targeting a
valuation of up to $3.6 billion in its initial public offering
in the United States.
The company said it will be looking to sell 18.5 million
shares between $18 and $21 each. At the upper end of the range,
the IPO would fetch $388.5 million for Paycor.
Founded in 1990, the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company offers a
suite of products aimed at streamlining human capital
management. It targets businesses with a headcount between 10
and 1,000, and had over 44,000 clients as of March 31 this year.
Entities tied to Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers,
ClearBridge Investments and Franklin Templeton have indicated a
non-binding interest in buying up to a combined $150 million
worth of the shares on offer, Paycor said.
The company plans to list in a fertile IPO market in the
United States, hoping to attract interest as demand for its
services grew due to remote working made necessary by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for
the offering.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)