Human capital in Poland in the years 2016–2020

The human capital condition in Poland. Specification of thematic groups within the human capital enables an elementary analysis of each area affecting the development of human capital. The study contains a list of indicators concerning such fields as demographics, health, education, labour market, culture, science, technology and innovations, and economic and social conditions of human capital development, containing indicators directly affecting the quality of human capital.
Disclaimer
GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:16:01 UTC.