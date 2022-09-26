Human rights and access to abortion are European values, says France's PM after Italy election

"In Europe, we have certain values and, obviously, we will be vigilant", Borne told RMC Radio and BFM TV.

"It is a human rights value and the respect of others, namely the right to have access to abortion, should be upheld by all," Borne also said, while adding she did not want to comment on the "democratic choice of the Italian people".

Giorgia Meloni looked set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two.

During the election campaign, Meloni has repeatedly denied suggestions she might roll back legislation on abortion or gay rights, while reaffirming her opposition to adoptions and surrogacy for LGBT couples.

