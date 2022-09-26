Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Human rights and access to abortion are European values, says France's PM after Italy election

09/26/2022 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech during a press conference on the energy situation in France and Europe, in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the European Union would closely follow the respect of certain human rights and values such as women's access to abortion, as she responded to Italy's election result.

"In Europe, we have certain values and, obviously, we will be vigilant", Borne told RMC Radio and BFM TV.

"It is a human rights value and the respect of others, namely the right to have access to abortion, should be upheld by all," Borne also said, while adding she did not want to comment on the "democratic choice of the Italian people".

Giorgia Meloni looked set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two.

During the election campaign, Meloni has repeatedly denied suggestions she might roll back legislation on abortion or gay rights, while reaffirming her opposition to adoptions and surrogacy for LGBT couples.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19aUkraine's Zelenskiy says two more burial sites found in liberated Izium
RE
03:18aS.Korean shares drop to lowest since mid-2020 as recession fears grow
RE
03:17aRussian rouble pulls back from two-month high vs dollar
RE
03:16aU.N. food agency says debris from drone strike hit truck in northern Ethiopia
RE
03:15aUK bond prices collapse after sterling hits record low
RE
03:15aHong Kong prepares for surge in travel after COVID curbs ease
RE
03:13aItaly and Intel pick Veneto as preferred region for new chip plant - sources
RE
03:12aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Pound Hits Record Low
DJ
03:09aThai c.bank monitoring baht weakness, no big worry - FinMin
RE
03:09aFortum draws on state loan deal as it braces for more turbulence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
2Credit Suisse: pressing ahead with divestitures, asset sales
3AIRBUS : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
4NESTLE : Sell rating from Jefferies
5Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending

HOT NEWS