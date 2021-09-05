'Human toll was tremendous': Ida's death count rises while 600,000 still lack power

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll
continued to rise on Sunday, with many in the U.S. Northeast
holding out hope for people missing in the floodwaters, while
nearly 600,000 customers in Louisiana still lacked power a week
after the storm made landfall.
Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful Category
4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240
kph). The latest death toll there rose to at least 13 people on
Sunday.
The storm weakened as it moved north but still unleashed
flash flooding on the East Coast that killed at least 50 more
people, according to updated numbers on Sunday.
Ida's record-breaking rainfall of 3.1 inches (7.8 cm) per
hour on Wednesday, recorded in New York City's Central Park,
sent walls of water cascading through businesses, public
transportation systems and 1,200 homes, causing more than $50
million in damage, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
"The human toll was tremendous," said Hochul, recounting a
trip to East Elmhurst in the New York City borough of Queens to
assess the devastation.
"One woman wept in my arms, an 89-year-old woman. She had
nothing left after living in that home for over 40 years,"
Hochul said.
The governor previously secured an emergency disaster
declaration from President Joe Biden and signed paperwork on
Sunday to request related federal money to cover the costs of
temporary housing as well as rebuilding homes, possibly in less
flood-prone locations.
New York had 17 confirmed deaths, four in suburban
Westchester County and the rest in New York City, where nearly
all the victims were trapped in illegal basement apartments that
are among the last remaining affordable options for low-income
residents in the area, the governor's spokesperson said.
In New Jersey, there were 27 confirmed storm deaths and four
people still missing, said a spokesperson for Governor Phil
Murphy.
Among the missing were two college students last seen in
Passaic, New Jersey, on Wednesday as Ida's historic deluge was
reported to have swept them away in the raging Passaic River.
ROUND-THE-CLOCK OPERATIONS
Twelve boats searched the river on Sunday as part of
round-the-clock operations, and rescue teams were anticipating
specialized high-resolution sonar to aid their search on Tuesday
and Wednesday, the Passaic fire department said.
A Mass was celebrated on Sunday at Seton Hall University in
South Orange, New Jersey, for Nidhi Rana, a first-year commuter
student from Passaic who was last seen with her friend Ayush
Rana, a Montclair State University student, as the water rushed
around his car.
"Join me in keeping Nidhi and Ayush in your prayers for
their safe return," Seton Hall President Joseph Nyre said in a
letter to students.
Other storm deaths were reported in Connecticut with at
least one dead, Pennsylvania with at least four dead and
Maryland with at least one dead.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards increased the number of
storm deaths in his Gulf Coast state to 13.
At least four of those people died in Louisiana of carbon
monoxide poisoning from power generators, officials said.
Amid stifling heat and humidity, more than 591,000 homes and
businesses in the state lacked electricity as of Sunday,
according to PowerOutage.com. Some 1.2 million had originally
lost power.
Ida also paralyzed U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production, and
88% of crude oil output and 83% of natural gas production
remained suspended as of Sunday.
The Grand Classica, a cruise ship that will house 1,500
workers trying to restore power, departed from the Port of Palm
Beach, Florida, on Saturday and is due to arrive in New Orleans
on Tuesday under a charter agreement with Entergy Corp,
the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said.
A massive oil slick has emerged near the oil hub of Port
Fourchon, Louisiana, with satellite images showing a miles-long
brownish-black slick spreading in the coastal waters. A private
dive team was attempting to locate the source.
