Humana, CVS among firms looking to buy Cano Health - reports

09/22/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
Illustration shows CVS Health logo

(Reuters) - Humana and CVS Health are among the several companies looking to buy senior-care facility operator Cano Health, according to media reports on Thursday, sending Cano's shares up about 50%.

The talks are serious and a deal to purchase Cano could be struck in the next several weeks, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Healthcare companies have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years.

Cano operates primary-care centers in several U.S. states including California, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Illinois, and New York.

Hedge fund Third Point LLC, which owns 6.4% of Cano, has been pushing the Miami-based company to put itself up for sale as its
stock price has tumbled since it went public with a blank check company. https://reut.rs/3ffLswk

Cano is exploring several options including a sale and is working with its financial advisors, according to a Bloomberg report which also cited people familiar with the situation. (https://bit.ly/3xOAe8D)

Cano did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Humana and CVS said they do not comment on rumors or speculation.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANO HEALTH, INC. 32.17% 8.34 Delayed Quote.-29.18%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.06% 99.83 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
HUMANA AB (PUBL) 0.11% 46.45 Delayed Quote.-36.18%
HUMANA INC. 0.67% 493.91 Delayed Quote.5.77%
HOT NEWS