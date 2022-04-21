Humana to sell majority stake in hospice business to CD&R for $2.8 billion

April 21 (Reuters) - Humana Inc said on Thursday it
would sell a 60% interest in its hospice business, Kindred at
Home, for $2.8 billion to private investment firm Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice.
The U.S. health insurer took full ownership of Kindred at
Home last year after acquiring the remaining 60% stake it did
not own from TPG Capital for $5.7 billion to expand its patient
care business.
Humana said it intends to use proceeds from the transaction
for repayment of debt and share buybacks.
The company does not anticipate a material impact to 2022
earnings from this transaction, which is expected to close in
the third quarter of 2022.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)