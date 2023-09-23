STORY: David Babayan, an adviser to Samvel Shahramanyan, the president of the self-styled Republic of Artsakh, said there were no concrete results, however, on security guarantees that Karabakh Armenians are seeking as a condition for giving up their weapons to Azerbaijan, or on a possible amnesty that Baku is proposing.

Babayan told Reuters that the situation in Karabakh was tough. People were hungry and living with no electricity or fuel.

Still, he said, there was no large-scale movement of people as the region was effectively under siege.