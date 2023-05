Humanitarian workers recover at least 72 bodies in Congo village hit by floods - Reuters witness

BUSHUSHU, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Humanitarian workers have recovered at least 72 bodies from a village in east Democratic Republic on Congo that was hit by torrential rain and flooding on Thursday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said on Friday.

(Reporting by Crispin Kyala; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alexander Winning)