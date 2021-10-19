Humboldt County Hospitality Group, Humboldt Social, Launches In-house Cannabis Hotel Deliveries

Innovative new amenity pays homage to Humboldt County’s surrounding cannabis farms while normalizing connection between cannabis and hospitality

Humboldt Social, a California hospitality and cannabis group, announced today the launch of its daily cannabis delivery service to its hotels beginning this month. Delivery will be available at the newly opened Scotia Lodge, a boutique cannabis-friendly hotel nestled between the Redwoods and more cannabis farms than anywhere else in the world, as well as its sister property, Humboldt Bay Social Club. The service will offer guests a unique approach to safely obtaining and consuming cannabis without leaving either hotel. Humboldt County local dispensary chain and delivery service, Proper Wellness, will be delivering the cannabis daily through its operating platform with Dutchie.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005975/en/

Social Nature, Humboldt Social's in-house cannabis brand, will offer various products available for delivery at both Scotia Lodge and Humboldt Bay Social Club. (Photo: Business Wire)

​​“We are honored to support this new venture that encompasses local farmers and women in weed, all with the goal of boosting tourism and education in our cannabis community,” said Tara Gurley, Co-Founder of Proper Wellness Inc. and Always Proper Distribution. “With a great vision, great people and great participation from all of our local brands here in Humboldt County, we can preserve the legacy of this amazing area and build even more incredible bonds that strengthen Humboldt’s positioning as a leader in today’s global cannabis market.”

“Cannabis consumption is such an innate and authentic part of this area, and as it continues to rise in popularity, we’re thrilled to help lead the way in offering this type of delivery concept,” said Amy O’Connor, co-founder of Humboldt Social. “Extending this offering to guests furthers our mission of embracing Humboldt County’s roots and local cannabis culture, all while normalizing the connection between hospitality and cannabis.”

All cannabis offerings will be provided by Social Nature, Humboldt Social’s in-house brand. Social Nature products are made with cannabis harvested from three women-led farms in Humboldt County, including Sunrise Mountain Farms, Dewpoint, and Emerald Queen Farms. The delivery service will feature a curated menu with various cannabis options such as pre-rolls, vape pens, tinctures, intimate oil, edibles, flower, gummies, chocolates and more. Visitors and locals alike can leisurely relax, socialize with friends and family, and consume cannabis at both property’s outdoor spaces.

“We’re thrilled to launch this exciting delivery concept at Scotia Lodge and Humboldt Bay Social Club to help draw travelers to Humboldt County,” said Melody Colver, brand manager for Social Nature. “We’re passionate about crafting the very best products and experiences that allow people to gather, explore and restore themselves. This new and exciting amenity will allow people to do just that.”

For more information on Humboldt Social and Social Nature, or to make a reservation, please visit www.oursocialnature.com and www.humboldt-social.com.

About Humboldt Social

Humboldt Social is a Humboldt County based hospitality group with a mission to normalize connections between hospitality and cannabis. Co-Founders Amy and Jon O’Connor saw a need to integrate cannabis in hospitality, which eventually led to the conception of the Humboldt Social brand which now consists of boutique hotels, waterfront cabins, restaurants, and bars with connections to “Social” dispensaries and a Cannabis brand ‘Social Nature’. The design aesthetic highlights the history and beauty of the North Coast, with an emphasis on reclaimed materials, vintage furnishings, and lots of natural light. All the spaces are designed to be welcoming and low-key retreats from daily life. For more information, visit www.humboldt-social.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005975/en/