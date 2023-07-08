STORY: Hundreds of protesters defied a ban on Saturday (July 8) to march in central Paris against police violence.

Police were seen dispersing the crowd from Paris's huge Place de la Republique, sending several hundred people towards the wide Boulevard Magenta, where they were seen marching peacefully.

Paris police initially banned the protest saying that it was a risk to public order,

a week after France was rocked by riots sparked by the killing, by a police officer,

of 17-year-old Nahel at a traffic stop in a suburb of the French capital.

French police has come under scrutiny after the incident.

Saturday's protest at the Place de la Republique was called by the family of Adama Traore,

a Black Frenchman who died in police custody in 2016

in circumstances similar to the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

Assa Traore, Adama's sister was among those who defied the protest ban:

"France is our country. We have to fight for this country, for its continued freedom, we have to fight, because the death penalty had been abolished."

Authorities also banned a demonstration in the northern city of Lille on Saturday.

A march in Marseille took place with a changed trajectory, ordered out of the city center.

French authorities and politicians including President Emmanuel Macron

have denied institutional racism within the country's law enforcement agencies.