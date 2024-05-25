May 25, 2024 at 03:16 am EDT

STORY: Hundreds are feared dead after a massive landslide in northern Papua New Guinea early on Friday.

The landslide leveled homes in Enga province, around 370 miles north of the capital, Port Moresby.

Videos verified by Reuters show men digging through soil, clambering over rocks, uprooted trees and mounds of dirt searching for survivors.

Papua New Guinea's media, citing a member of the country's parliament, said the landslide buried over a 1,000 homes.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said the landslide has blocked highway access, making helicopters the only way to reach the area.

It said emergency teams had reached the sparsely populated area, where the death toll is expected to rise.

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said disaster officials, the Defense Force and other officials are assisting with relief and recovery efforts.