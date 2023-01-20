Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hundreds join anti-France protest in Burkina Faso capital

01/20/2023 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People hold a sign to show their support to the Junta leader Ibrahim Traore and demand the departure of the French ambassador in Ouagadougou

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country.

Hundreds gathered in central Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to "get out".

Some set fire to French flags or used them to collect rubbish.

"We want... to show France that we no longer need her," said protester Adama Sawadogo.

Relations between Burkina Faso and its former colonizer have soured following two military coups last year spurred partly by authorities' failure to protect civilians from jihadist activity in the arid north.

Some of the tension revolves around perceptions that France's military presence in Burkina Faso has not improved security.

Demonstrator Lassane Sawadogo deplored how security has steadily deteriorated in Burkina Faso since unrest began in 2015.

The protest was largely peaceful and ended without incident, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.

Angry mobs have previously targeted the French embassy, cultural centre and military base.

Burkina Faso's military government has also been at odds with France since it toppled the previous junta in a coup at the end of September.

Authorities suspended the broadcast of France's RFI radio in December over reports they said were false and gave voice to Islamist militants.

Earlier this month, the government requested the replacement of France's ambassador.

France has some 400 special forces based in Burkina Faso to help local forces battle the Islamist insurgency that has spread across the Sahel from Mali over the past decade.

Thousands have been killed and over 2 million displaced. The violence has exacerbated regional food insecurity.

Authorities in Burkina Faso are still searching for over 60 women kidnapped by armed assailants last week.

Relations between Paris and Bamako have also deteriorated since a military coup in August 2020. In February 2022, France announced withdrawal of troops from the country.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen)

By Thiam Ndiaga


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:33pU.S. accounting watchdog faces lawsuit over its 'secretive' disciplinary process
RE
01:28pU.S. aviation authority FAA opens office in Mexico, ambassador says
RE
01:27pUk pm sunak has been issued with a conditional offer of fixed p…
RE
01:26pNigeria's NNPC spent $10 billion on fuel subsidy in 2022
RE
01:22pYellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis - CNN
RE
01:21pHundreds join anti-France protest in Burkina Faso capital
RE
01:20pAmazon's AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
RE
01:18pAngola central bank cuts main interest rate to 18.0%
RE
01:18pUAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
RE
01:08pDutch defence ministry advised against ASML exports to China in 2020 -FD
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo
2Analyst recommendations: AIG Chubb, Netflix, Regeneron...
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
4Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales
5Gamesa again spoils Siemens Energy's outlook for the year

HOT NEWS