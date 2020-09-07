Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hundreds join unions' car caravan protest in Bogota

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:11pm EDT
Protest during a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia

Hundreds of people joined a car caravan in Colombia's capital, Bogota, on Monday to protest the economic and social policies of President Ivan Duque, as labor unions try to revive mass demonstrations amid continued coronavirus restrictions.

The protest was the first called by the unions since the country finished more than five months of lockdown meant to stem the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 670,000 people and killed more than 21,400 in the Andean country.

Several weeks of large marches last November and December drew hundreds of thousands of protesters and led to isolated violence and the first curfews in major cities in a generation.

Masked protesters on Monday rode in cars and on motorcycles and bicycles decorated with green balloons and signs in a bid to comply with government restrictions on crowds.

"We have an extremely successful report, it has encouraged us to possibly organize another demonstration on September 21, another in October and commemorate last year's march on November 21," Diogenes Orjuela, head of the Central Union of Workers (CUT), told Reuters.

The participants honked horns to reject a recent government decree that allows pension and health contributions to be made based on hours worked, which the government says will recognize workers who earn less than minimum wage.

"It's an absolute trick of the government, to take advantage of the crisis to carry out a reform," Orjuela said.

He also voiced concern about a government loan of up to $370 million to airline Avianca and a recent spate of mass killings that the government has tied to drug violence.

The coronavirus quarantine has shuttered thousands of businesses and sent unemployment soaring to nearly 25% in urban areas.

Marchers last year demanded a laundry list of changes from the government, including protection for rights activists and better implementation of a peace deal.

The death of 18-year-old Dilan Cruz, hit by a riot-police projectile, became a rallying cry for many marchers.

By Luis Jaime Acosta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aEXXONMOBIL PNG : Discovery of the Copiula mosbyae in Papua New Guinea
PU
12:19aSensex, Nifty subdued as China border tensions, financials weigh
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aEXCLUSIVE : Exxon downsizes global empire as Wall Street worries about dividend
RE
12:01aHK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam
RE
09/07BANK OF MONGOLIA : BoM's gross purchases of precious metals totaled 14.8 tons
PU
09/07Japan's Nishimura says rising income to underpin consumption
RE
09/07Japan's economy sinks deeper into worst postwar contraction, intensifies challenge for new leader
RE
09/07Mexico raises gross debt limit to 70% for rest of president's term
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4SCENTRE GROUP : SCENTRE : August 2020 Rent Collection
5EASYJET PLC : IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group