Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hundreds of Cancer Survivors and Caregivers from Across the Country to Climb for a Cure

08/17/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Springfield, Mo., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit organization Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is hosting its annual hiking event on August 22, 2021, to raise awareness and funds for the fight against colorectal cancer (CRC). This year's Climb for a Cure has already raised over $150,000 to support CRC research and Fight CRC’s online clinical trial finder, an essential resource for anyone battling CRC. Patients, caregivers, and loved ones will be taking part in one of three ways: climbing in Lake Tahoe, California, climbing in one of eight community climbs, or choosing to climb on their own. Follow real-time updates at FightCRC.org/Climb.

Participants of the 2021 Climb for a Cure event are determined to raise awareness for CRC, a disease that is the number two cancer killer among men and women combined. Due to COVID-19, there have been significant delays in essential CRC screening, yet routine screenings could prevent 60% of CRC deaths. 

Sacramento community climb host and caregiver for her husband, Mary Beth Kropp, shared: "Early detection and advocacy are key to kick this cancer's butt. This is worth the battle - we will all Climb for a Cure together." 

Stage IV CRC survivor Carole Motycka will be climbing in Lake Tahoe, California. “In both climbing a mountain and dealing with colorectal cancer, you face your deepest fear, the reality of death,” said Motycka. “Each represents an individual struggle that is handled better with a team of support and the principle idea that no one fights alone. So we will climb this mountain together, for those who can’t.”

This will be the sixth year for Fight CRC's Climb for a Cure. Started in 2015 by four advocates, Climb for a Cure inspires cancer survivors to push themselves physically and mentally as there is no more significant challenge than fighting cancer. 

"Climb for a Cure is one of my favorite events we do as an organization," said Fight CRC President Anjee Davis. "Seeing survivors' faces light up as they reach the top of the peak is priceless. Climbing a mountain is a huge accomplishment for them after beating cancer."

Those interested in participating on August 22 can register here to “create your own climb.” Learn more about Climb for a Cure at FightCRC.org/Climb

Thank you for the support from Fight CRC’s Climb for a Cure sponsors Einstein Medical, Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, Merck, Taiho Oncology, Natera, and No-Shave November. 

Attachment 


Elizabeth Jordan
Fight Colorectal Cancer
636.544.7113
elizabeth@fightcrc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pCanadian General Investments, Limited Files 2021 Interim Report
GL
05:55pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS : Class Action Filed Against ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP/FVII), Investors May Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
05:54pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 30 June 2021
PU
05:52pHSBC : Meng Wanzhou's defence says U.S. case against her suffers 'evidentiary vacuum'
AQ
05:47pRevive Therapeutics Signs Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement For Medicinal Mushroom Ganoderma Lucidum To Treat Cancer
GL
05:47pFortune and Great Place to Work® Recognize Generate Capital as One of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™
BU
05:46pPHG INVESTOR ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Koninklijke Philips N.V.
PR
05:46pHundreds of Cancer Survivors and Caregivers from Across the Country to Climb for a Cure
GL
05:44pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2021 Annual Results Presentation
PU
05:44pALIMERA SCIENCES : Corporate Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries
4Stocks and oil slide as Delta's spread muddies economic picture
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS