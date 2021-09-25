Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hundreds of Russians join Moscow protest over parliamentary election

09/25/2021 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people, angered by last week's parliamentary election, joined a protest in central Moscow on Saturday, holding posters carrying slogans such as "bring back the elections".

The protest was organised by several politicians, most of them Communists, saying they were cheated of victory by an online voting system and calling for the system to be scrapped.

"I came here today to express my will that we have once again been deceived," said a woman at the protest.

Russian police detained opposition activists on Friday and warned they would break up any illegal rallies this weekend.

However, no detentions were seen at the protest on Saturday

About 400 hundred people, including journalists, joined the protest, the Interfax news agency quoted Moscow police as saying.

A Reuters witness estimated the number of people at the protest at around 1,500.

The final election results were released on Friday and handed the ruling United Russia party that backs President Vladimir Putin 324 of the State Duma's 450 seats.

The Kremlin has said it wants electronic voting, which was used in Moscow for last week's election as well as several other regions, to be rolled out nationwide in future votes.

The election was held in accordance with the law, the RIA news agency quoted Putin as saying at a meeting with leaders of the Duma parties on Saturday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55aHuawei chief financial officer meng wanzhou arrives in shenzhen, china after release from canada
RE
09:48aHundreds of Russians join Moscow protest over parliamentary election
RE
09:33aChina welcomes Huawei executive home, but silent on freed Canadians
RE
09:14aTwo Canadian detained by China for more than 1000 days return home -local media
RE
09:14aTwo canadians detained in china for more than 1,000 days arrive in calgary, received by prime minister justin trudeau-local media
RE
08:38aUK govt to shift on trucker visas amid shortage
RE
07:53aBritain expected to ease visa rules as truck driver shortage bites
RE
07:38aProtesters in eastern Sudan shut oil import pipeline - ministry
RE
07:24aChina foreign ministry says accusations against Huawei's Meng 'fabricated' - state media
RE
07:24aChina foreign ministry describes meng's case is an 'act of political persecution against chinese citizens' - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. deal on fraud charges, detained Can..
2Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade
3IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim's office of man..
4Quad nations to focus on clean-energy supply chain, says Australia PM
5Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources

HOT NEWS