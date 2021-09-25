Hundreds of Russians join Moscow protest over parliamentary election

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people, angered by
last week's parliamentary election, joined a protest in central
Moscow on Saturday, holding posters carrying slogans such as
"bring back the elections".
The protest was organised by several politicians, most of
them Communists, saying they were cheated of victory by an
online voting system and calling for the system to be scrapped.
"I came here today to express my will that we have once
again been deceived," said a woman at the protest.
Russian police detained opposition activists on Friday and
warned they would break up any illegal rallies this weekend.
However, no detentions were seen at the protest on Saturday
About 400 hundred people, including journalists, joined the
protest, the Interfax news agency quoted Moscow police as
saying.
A Reuters witness estimated the number of people at the
protest at around 1,500.
The final election results were released on Friday and
handed the ruling United Russia party that backs President
Vladimir Putin 324 of the State Duma's 450 seats.
The Kremlin has said it wants electronic voting, which was
used in Moscow for last week's election as well as several other
regions, to be rolled out nationwide in future votes.
The election was held in accordance with the law, the RIA
news agency quoted Putin as saying at a meeting with leaders of
the Duma parties on Saturday.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)