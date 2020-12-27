Hundreds of Syrians flee Lebanon camp as tents torched

BEIRUT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Syrian refugees fled
their makeshift camp in north Lebanon after their tents were
torched when fighting broke out between local youths and camp
residents, aid officials said on Sunday.
At least three were injured in the incident on Dec.26 in the
Miniyeh region near the coastal city of Tripoli, which was
followed by angry youths setting the campsite on fire, Lebanon's
state-owned National News Agency said.
Lebanon has over one million Syrian refugees who fled since
the beginning of the conflict in 2011 and but many Syrians have
long been migrant workers and a main source of cheap labour for
the construction and agriculture sectors.
Khaled Kabarra, a U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesman,
said the nearly four hundred residents who fled went to other
enclosed encampments or found temporary shelter in vacant
schools and hotels.
The country has seen a rise in tensions between refugees and
residents in the last years that humanitarian workers and
politicians says are fueled by both racism and anger by Lebanese
hit by a financial crisis who blame refugees for taking their
jobs.
