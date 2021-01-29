Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hundreds of dead pelicans in Senegal test positive for H5N1 bird flu

01/29/2021 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Some 750 pelicans found dead in a UNESCO World Heritage site in northern Senegal last week have tested positive for H5N1 bird flu, the head of the parks authority told Reuters on Friday.

Rangers found the pelicans on Jan. 23 in the Djoudj bird sanctuary, a remote pocket of wetland near the border with Mauritania and a resting place for birds that cross the Sahara Desert into West Africa each year.

The birds were incinerated and the park is closed, said Bocar Thiam, Senegal's parks director.

The sanctuary is a transit place for about 350 species of birds but only pelicans were found dead.

This month, Senegal reported an outbreak of H5N1 on a poultry farm in the Thies region about 120 miles south, resulting in the culling of about 100,000 chickens.

It is not clear if the two outbreaks are linked.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.09% 535.56 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.12% 171.62 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pMexico received $2.38 billion payout from oil hedging program - finance ministry
RE
02:25pUnited airlines says sends notices of potential furloughs to some 14,000 employees
RE
02:20pFACTBOX : The U.S. retail trading frenzy in numbers
RE
02:20pGameStop third biggest short, even as shares shorted falls - S3 Partners
RE
02:20pShort-seller Citron changes course, adjusts to new reality
RE
02:20pAfter plunge, GameStop and AMC remain Reddit darlings
RE
02:20pGameStop shares may be up 350%, but investors love the 50-cent options
RE
02:20pFamed GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty' is a Massachusetts financial advisor
RE
02:20pRobinhood raises $1 billion of fresh funding from existing investors
RE
02:20pU.S. SEC scolds investors as GameStop jumps, short-selling war resumes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. SEC scolds investors as GameStop jumps, short-selling war resumes
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3BITCOIN TO ONLINE PETWEAR: 'Papa Musk' lures investors
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5EHEALTH, INC. : EHEALTH, INC. : Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ