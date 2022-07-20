Hundreds protest to demand Puerto Rico scrap contract with power grid operator

SAN JUAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people marched on
Wednesday in Puerto Rico's capital San Juan to demand that the
island's government cancel its contract with power grid operator
LUMA Energy over chronic power outages and frequent rate hikes.
Demonstrators including union leaders and community
activists say LUMA has steadily increased power rates despite
frequent outages including one in April that left more than one-
third of the island in darkness.
Protestors shouted slogans including "There goes LUMA, there
goes LUMA with another increase" and "LUMA, a bunch of morons
who burn substations."
Power rates have gone up five times since LUMA began
operating Puerto Rico's transmission and distribution system on
June 1, 2020. The last rate hike, which took effect at the start
of July, pushed rates up by 17.1%.
"Although we respect the right to protest, the reality is
that some people prefer to play politics and ignore the fact
that LUMA inherited an electrical system that suffered years, in
fact decades, of abandonment," LUMA said in a statement in
response to protests.
The office of Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, decimating a
power grid that was already struggling from low maintenance and
poor collection of power bills.
