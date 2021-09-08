Hungarian CPI expected to peak again in autumn -cenbank official

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A jump in inflation poses a
threat to economic recovery and the Hungarian central bank is
determined to curb price growth, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag
said in an interview published by business newspaper
Vilaggazdasag on Thursday.
"We cannot sit back. Our goal is unchanged: we want to be
among the first to restore price stability," Virag said, adding
that inflation was expected to peak again in the autumn months
after annual headline inflation hit 5.3% in June.
The National Bank of Hungary delivered its third
30-basis-point hike in August to bring the base rate
to 1.50%.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)