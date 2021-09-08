Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Hungarian CPI expected to peak again in autumn -cenbank official

09/08/2021 | 11:13pm EDT
BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A jump in inflation poses a threat to economic recovery and the Hungarian central bank is determined to curb price growth, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said in an interview published by business newspaper Vilaggazdasag on Thursday.

"We cannot sit back. Our goal is unchanged: we want to be among the first to restore price stability," Virag said, adding that inflation was expected to peak again in the autumn months after annual headline inflation hit 5.3% in June.

The National Bank of Hungary delivered its third 30-basis-point hike in August to bring the base rate to 1.50%. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
