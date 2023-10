Hungarian govt wants banks cap loan rates below central bank's benchmark rate

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government has asked banks to impose a voluntary cap on interest rates on new loans for households and companies from Oct. 9 to boost lending and support economic recovery, the economy ministry said on Tuesday following talks with banks.

In a statement, the Ministry for Economic Development said banks should impose an interest rate cap on new loans for households at maximum 8.5% while the cap on new loans for businesses should be set at 12%, both below the central bank's benhcmark rate that stands at 13%. It said talks between the ministry and banks will continue. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)