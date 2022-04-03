Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in tight ballot overshadowed by Ukraine war

* Orban seeks re-election for fourth consecutive term
* Fidesz has slight lead over opposition alliance in polls
* War in Ukraine has upset campaign, undecided voters in
focus
* Hungarians vote as inflation surges, economy set to slow
BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - The odds are slightly in
favour of Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one
of Europe's longest-serving leaders, extending his 12-year rule
in an election on Sunday, helped by his government's firm
control over state media.
Hungarians started voting at 0400 GMT with the war in
neighbouring Ukraine dominating the campaign. The six-party
opposition alliance is within striking distance of Orban's
Fidesz party in the polls, making the outcome of the ballot
uncertain for the first time since Orban swept to power in 2010.
Casting his vote in snowy Budapest, Orban told reporters he
expected a "great victory" and portrayed the ballot as a choice
between "peace or war", accusing his opponents again of trying
to drag Hungary into the Ukraine conflict, a charge they deny.
When asked repeatedly about his close ties with Moscow and
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban said:
"I am standing on the basis of the Hungarian national
interests, I am pro-Hungarian."
The war in Ukraine has upset Orban's plans and forced him
into uncomfortable manoeuvring at home after more than a decade
of close political and business relations with Moscow.
According to the latest poll by Zavecz Research, Fidesz
leads with 39% support against 36% for the opposition, while
one-fifth of voters have yet to decide who to back.
The leader of the opposition, 49-year-old conservative Peter
Marki-Zay, has framed the election as a choice between East and
West. Orban has turned Hungary towards Russia, he says, eroding
democratic rights and directing the Central European country
away from the European Union where it belongs.
"A Hungarian Putin or Europe?", opposition billboards say,
showing a photo of Putin together with Orban.
Orban, 58, has portrayed himself as a defender of Hungarian
interests by rejecting EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas.
He has not vetoed any EU sanctions against Russia, even
though he said he did not agree with them. His government has
also allowed NATO troops to be deployed in Hungary, where public
support for NATO membership stood at 80% in a 2021 GLOBSEC
survey.
He supported an EU decision to send arms to Ukraine but has
banned weapons shipments from Hungarian territory, saying such a
move could pose a security risk.
His tactical gambit has helped cement his support among core
Fidesz voters. But it has led to criticism from some allies
including Poland, whose ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski
said he was not pleased with Orban's cautious stance on Russia.
Polls close at 1700 GMT.
SURGING PRICES
Despite the Ukraine war taking centre-stage, many Hungarians
are troubled by surging consumer prices, with inflation at an
almost 15-year high of 8.3% in February even as Orban imposed
caps on retail fuel prices, basic foodstuffs and mortgage rates.
Think tank GKI said its consumer confidence survey showed an
11-point plunge in March even after Orban's pre-election
spending spree to support households.
The opposition alliance, which includes the leftist
Democratic Coalition, the liberal Momentum and
far-right-turned-moderate Jobbik parties, has tapped popular
discontent, criticising what they said was systemic corruption
that has enriched oligarchs close to Fidesz.
"I cannot stand that they have dismantled democracy and ...
they have stolen our country from us, they have stolen the
wealth of our country and channelled it into private ownership,"
said Annamaria Varnai, an opposition supporter in Budapest where
the alliance looks likely to score a sweeping victory based on a
poll by Median this week.
After years of clashes with Brussels over media freedoms,
the rule of law and immigration, a part of Orban's current
campaign is based on defending conservative Christian family
values against what he calls "gender madness" in Western Europe.
On Sunday, Hungarians will also vote in a referendum on
sexual orientation workshops in schools - a vote rights groups
have condemned, saying it fuels prejudice against LGBTQ people.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Additional reporting by Krisztina
Fenyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)