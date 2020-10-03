Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hungary PM agrees on big wage hike for doctors as COVID-19 cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 11:27am EDT

BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government agreed with the Hungarian Medical Chamber on a substantial wage hike for doctors on Saturday, as the country braces for a further rise in coronavirus cases that could strain its healthcare system.

Hungary reported 1,086 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections so far to 29,717 with 812 deaths.

Like many other east European countries, Hungary is grappling with a shortage of doctors and medical workers as local salaries pale in comparison to western European levels.

Gyula Kincses, chairman of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, said the government has accepted a proposed pay scale for doctors that would see base salaries for medical practitioners and doctors roughly double from current levels.

"We have finally managed to achieve what we have been fighting for, that we will be able to work in a healthcare system without gratuity payments, with appropriate salaries," Kincses told an online news briefing.

Depending on age and level of experience, medical practitioners will earn 700,000 to 800,000 forints, while older doctors will receive up to 2.4 million forints, Kincses said.

The wage rises, which Kincses said would be front-loaded from January, would be implemented over two years, rising to the newly agreed levels by 2023.

Orban said in a Facebook video that his government would submit legislation on the wage hikes to parliament on Monday.

"Our hospitals will come under enormous strain over the next seven to eight months," he said, adding that a COVID-19 vaccine was not expected before the second half of next year.

"Now is the time for a massive wage improvement for our doctors," he said.

Kincses said the sides had also agreed to clamp down on the practice of gratuity payments, with possible penalties for both patients making and doctors accepting such out-of-pocket payments in return for medical services.

Orban, who faces an election in the first half of 2022, also confirmed this week that his government would resume the payment of an extra month's worth of pensions from 2021, as the economy is headed for a slower-than-expected recovery from the pandemic. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aHungary PM agrees on big wage hike for doctors as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
11:15aFSA FARM SERVICE AGENCY : USDA Announces 2021 Upland Cotton Marketing Assistance Loan Rate
PU
11:11aThird Iranian fuel tanker arrives in gasoline-starved Venezuela's waters
RE
11:00aEU, UK agree to step up Brexit talks to close 'significant gaps'
RE
10:51aLundin Mining union in Chile says talks making 'slow progress'
RE
10:50aFines and business closures among new Iran COVID-19 restrictions
RE
10:35aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Statement from the Press Secretary
PU
10:22aThree advisers to Nepal PM Oli test positive for COVID-19
RE
10:07aUK TRADE MINISTER : We need to protect British firms from predatory overseas bids
RE
10:06aPolice set up traffic controls as Madrid heads back into lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK - The Times
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : E-commerce firm Shopee in Thai twitter storm for banning anti-government ..
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Investment fund TPG to invest $250 million in Reliance's retai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group