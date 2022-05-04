Hungary, Slovakia to get end-2023 exception to Russian oil embargo -source

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Hungary and Slovakia will be
able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023
under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters on
Wednesday, benefitting from exemptions from an oil embargo
proposed by the European Commission.
The EU executive on Wednesday proposed a ban on EU imports
of Russian crude oil within six months, and on refined oil
products by the end of the year.
In a bid to convince reluctant countries not to veto the
proposal, Brussels has proposed a longer period to implement the
embargo for Hungary and Slovakia, the source said, declining to
be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The exception would concern existing contracts for crude oil
signed by Hungary and Slovakia with Russia.
The source declined to comment about whether the exemption
also concerned refined products.
The Commission's proposal is under discussion. It needs
backing of all EU governments to be adopted. A meeting of EU
envoys started at 0730 GMT on Wednesday to debate the matter.
A second source, familiar with the discussions, said that
the proposed delayed embargo for Hungary and Slovakia until the
end of 2023 could be the compromise that is needed to reach an
agreement.
Hungary, heavily dependent on Russian oil, has repeatedly
said it would not sign up to sanctions involving energy.
Slovakia is also among the EU countries most reliant on Russian
fossil fuels.
Overall, the EU is dependent on Russia for 26% of its oil
imports.
Slovakia and Hungary, both on the southern route of the
Druzhba pipeline bringing Russian oil to Europe, received
respectively 96% and 58% of their crude oil and oil products
imports from Russia last year, according to the International
Energy Agency.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, additional
reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Louise Heavens and
Jason Neely)