BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Hungarian parliament can ratify Sweden's NATO membership when it convenes for its new spring session later this month, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his supporters on Saturday.

"It's good news that our dispute with Sweden will soon be settled," Orban said. "We are going in the direction that at the start of parliament's spring session we can ratify Sweden's accession to NATO."

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Mark Heinrich)