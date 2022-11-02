Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hungary cenbank ready to use all tools to reach inflation target -newspaper

11/02/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Virag talks to reporters in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's central bank sees no alternative to its inflation target and is ready to use all tools at its disposal to restore price stability, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at 13% last month after an emergency rate increase in mid-October to shore up the plunging forint, and pledged to offer its quick deposit tool at an 18% rate "as long as necessary."

"The central bank will use all tools to reach price stability and preserve (financial) stability at all costs," Virag was quoted as saying in an interview by business daily Vilaggazdasag.

The bank has an inflation target of 3% with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side of that.

At 0744 GMT, the forint, central Europe's worst-performing currency with a 9% loss versus the euro this year, traded at 406.5 per euro, slightly weaker on the day but significantly stronger than all-time lows beyond 430 hit last month.

The NBH's decision last month to end its more than year-long rate-tightening cycle despite projecting a further rise in inflation next year triggered a plunge in the forint to all-time-lows against the euro and the dollar in early October.

"It is important for everyone to understand that we will not tolerate developments jeopardising price stability," Virag said, adding that while current inflation was very high, the current level of the base rate was sufficient for the longer term.

"The most important that we can do now is to preserve our stability as well as the ability for future growth."

Even with the base rate unchanged, Virag said there was scope for a further improvement in monetary transmission, highlighting the FX swap market, Treasury bill yields and retail bank deposits.

"Compared with BUBOR yields, we think that based on the interest rate steps that the NBH has taken so far, further rises of as much as several hundred basis points would be justified in certain yields relevant to monetary transmission," Virag said.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:31aAustralia's 'Big Four' banks lift home loan rates to match central bank move
RE
04:30aEnergy crisis putting German firms under intense duress - DIHK
RE
04:29aFTSE 100 up as GSK raises forecast, Fed meeting in focus
RE
04:27aCarmaker Stellantis: will be vigilant after Musk's takeover of Twitter
RE
04:22aJapan Investment Corp gets approval to boost investment framework -govt source
RE
04:17aSpanish manufacturing downturn intensifies in October - PMI
RE
04:16aHong Kong hardsells 'China advantage' to global banks to revive hub image
RE
04:16aChina and Hong Kong stocks extend gains on reopening hopes
RE
04:13aUK battery startup Britishvolt secures short-term funding
RE
04:13aHungary cenbank ready to use all tools to reach inflation target -newspaper
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
2DKSH : Performance Materials Opens New Sustainable Distribution Center ..
3Maersk sees demand for container shipping slowing as Q3 tops forecast
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares lower as all eyes on Fed policy meet
5Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 26% in Danish kroner and by 16% at co..

HOT NEWS