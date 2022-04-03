Hungary election "not free and fair" says opposition

"All the rules have been set so that Orban Viktor will keep his power forever and keep stealing public money forever. So we don't acknowledge this election to be free and fair at all," he said.

The opposition leader has framed the election as a choice between East and West. Orban has turned Hungary towards Russia, he says, eroding democratic rights and directing the Central European country away from the European Union where it belongs.

The election is expected to be a tight race, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine playing a central part of the pre-election campaigning.