Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hungary expects to sign agreements on EU funds within days - minister

12/13/2022 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is looking to sign funding agreements with the European Union within days to unlock billions of euros worth of recovery money and development funds, its EU negotiator Tibor Navracsics told a news conference on Tuesday.

This follows a deal between Hungary and EU governments on Monday that sorted out financial aid for Ukraine and Budapest's approval for a global minimum corporate tax in exchange for EU flexibility on funds, which Hungary needs to reassure investors and shore up its forint currency.

It was the first time ever that the EU has decided to freeze cohesion funds to a member state over damaging democracy. While the amount frozen was lowered, the move against nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban itself was unprecedented.

Monday's complex deal, which came after months of wrangling between EU institutions, means Hungary has avoided a worst-case scenario of irrevocably losing 70% of 5.8 billion euros ($6.11 billion) of EU recovery funds, even though no money will flow until Budapest meets many conditions.

Poland, which has also had access to COVID-19 recovery funds withheld due to rule-of-law concerns, is still trying to reach an agreement with Brussels that would unblock the cash.

    Polish media has reported that the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) are willing to implement more changes to laws on the judiciary to comply with the 'milestones' set by the European Commission.

The forint, central Europe's worst-performing currency this year, rallied over 1% in morning trade versus the euro, while Hungarian bond yields fell up to 40 basis points in a relief rally.

"We have a performance timetable that was agreed in September. So far we have met all conditions, the last stage of this process will come at the end of March," Navracsics said.

He said parliament would pass another tranche of legislation to access the funds by the end of March, with the money likely to be released next month, allowing Hungary to launch EU funded investments.

"We consider the Council's approval as a formal step. The disbursement of money will depend, however, on the fulfilment of 27 'super milestones' regarding institutional reforms to strengthen the rule of law," economists at Erste Group said.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves, additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.64198 Delayed Quote.0.85%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.10% 1.1648 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.11% 0.696782 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (EUR/HUF) -0.74% 410.983 Delayed Quote.13.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.20% 0.011464 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 0.949181 Delayed Quote.8.07%
US DOLLAR / HUNGARIAN FORINT (USD/HUF) -0.78% 390.02 Delayed Quote.22.57%
Latest news "Economy"
05:00aHapag-Lloyd CEO sees bounce in shipping demand as short-lived
RE
05:00aCOP15 debates whether biodiversity credits can put a value on nature
RE
04:58aChina delays economic policy meeting amid COVID surge - ET Now
RE
04:56aRussia sees fixed capital investment growth in 2022 - state media
RE
04:56aHeavy rain, floods batter Lisbon, residents urged to stay home
RE
04:55aIMF, Ghana reach staff-level deal on $3 billion, 3-year loan package
RE
04:51aHungary expects to sign agreements on EU funds within days - minister
RE
04:45aChina health app starts online sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment
RE
04:43aEastward gas flows resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline
RE
04:42aLufthansa raises 2022 profit forecast, shares rise
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
2German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary
3Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
4India's Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%
5Apple's Japan investment crosses $100 billion, CEO Cook visits chip epi..

HOT NEWS