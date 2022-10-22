Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hungary extends loan rate cap scheme to small businesses as recession looms

10/22/2022 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Marton Nagy , when National Bank of Hungary Deputy Governor, attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will expand its existing cap on mortgage rates from mid-November to include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in a bid to avoid recession, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy said on Saturday.

With inflation topping 20% in September and still rising, and the economy slowing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government faces the challenge of curbing price growth while trying to stave off a recession in 2023. It has already capped the prices of fuel and basic foodstuffs and mortgage rates. Energy bills are also capped for average-use households.

On Saturday it announced subsidies worth 150 billion forints ($362 million) for large companies to help investments that improve energy efficiency, and expanded its scheme of capped interest rates on loans with commercial banks bearing the costs.

Nagy said rates on business loans will be capped at the 3-month interbank rate of June 28, which was 7.77% as opposed to the current rate of 16.69%, after an emergency rate hike by the central bank on Oct 14. The cap is effective until July 1, 2023, similar to the existing cap on household mortgage rates, Nagy said.

Nagy said the stock of variable-rate loans amounted to close to 2 trillion forints held by about 60,000 small firms, and the measure aimed to avoid these businesses paying 20% or higher rates on their loans.

"We would like to avoid the economy going into recession next year and we have every chance to have 1% growth," Nagy told a briefing.

"With this loan cap we want to prevent yet another shock to the corporate sector stemming from a surge in their repayments."

In May the government announced windfall taxes worth 800 billion forints on what it called "extra profits" earned by banks, energy companies and other firms to plug a budget gap, hitting Budapest stocks and rattling investors.

($1 = 413.9900 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Krisztina Than


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:35aChina central bank head likely to step down amid reshuffle - sources
RE
07:33aFactbox-Key ministers in new Italian Meloni government
RE
07:13aIndia's ICICI Bank net profit jumps 37% as bad loan provisions drop
RE
07:11aIndia's regulator bars Bombay Dyeing and others from securities market
RE
06:52aLesotho electoral body says made a mistake over parliament seats
RE
06:46aHungary extends loan rate cap scheme to small businesses as recession looms
RE
06:37aVatican confirms renewal of contested accord with China on bishops' appointments
RE
06:20aIran's Guards warn cleric over 'agitating' in restive southeast
RE
06:19aFactbox-China's Communist Party amends its charter, strengthens Xi power
RE
06:12aMembers of disbanded Hong Kong group jailed up to 3 years for inciting subversion
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Goldman, banker agree settlement terms over London dismissal lawsuit
3Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
4Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
5S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..

HOT NEWS