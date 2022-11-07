Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hungary government could decide on new caps on food prices within days

11/07/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government could decide on fresh price caps on foodstuffs within days to curb inflation, which could peak around 25% by the end of the year, Minister for Development Marton Nagy told Inforadio on Monday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced last month that the government could extend the scope of price caps on fuel and some basic foods over the following weeks, without giving details of which groceries could be affected.

The government put a cap on the price of milk, sugar, flour, sunflower oil, pork leg and chicken breast in February to try to shield households from soaring costs, while fuel prices and mortgage rates have also been capped.

In order to curb inflation, the price caps need to be upheld, Nagy said. "In case of food price caps, the range of products with a price cap could be widened, and the government could make a decision on these in the next few days," he said.

"The future of these price caps will be determined by inflation, which has not peaked yet," he said.

He said October inflation edged higher to 21% and "it could be near 25% by the end of the year where it could turn around".

Data on October inflation is due later this week.

Nagy said the economy could grow by more than 4.5% this year, before slowing next year.

Hungarian inflation surged to more than 20% in September, exceeding market expectations, fuelled by a 35.2% increase in food prices and a 62.1% increase in energy prices after Orban's government curtailed utility bill subsidies for some households.

Nationalist Orban has sharply criticised the European Union for imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying they had failed to weaken Moscow meaningfully while causing a surge in food and energy prices.

Economists polled by Reuters see average inflation rising to 15% next year from 14% expected in 2022, with price growth exceeding the central bank's 2% to 4% target range even in 2024.

Combined with falls in the forint to record lows, soaring inflation forced the National Bank of Hungary to overhaul its monetary policy framework in mid-October in an emergency move and introduce a quick deposit tool at an 18% rate. This has supported the forint.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.30% 98.08 Delayed Quote.26.55%
EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (EUR/HUF) -0.63% 399.77 Delayed Quote.9.02%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -0.06% 154.4267 Real-time Quote.-1.79%
US DOLLAR / HUNGARIAN FORINT (USD/HUF) -1.64% 398.66 Delayed Quote.24.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.41% 60.7 Delayed Quote.-17.40%
WTI 1.41% 91.948 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Latest news "Economy"
03:20pStocks rally, dollar slips on wide risk-on sentiment
RE
03:18pKuwait says to become carbon neutral in oil and gas by 2050
RE
03:04pBrent crude futures fell 65 cents to settle at $97.92/bbl…
RE
03:04pGreen Investment Group to launch battery storage platform
RE
03:02pGermany, Belgium pledge funds to tackle climate 'loss and damage'
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.50% to Settle at $6.9440 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pMastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
RE
02:56pHungary government could decide on new caps on food prices within days
RE
02:55pIreland to sell 8% of its majority stake in AIB in one go
RE
02:53pGermany should hike taxes on rich to finance relief packages, advisers say - report
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla pay goes to trial
2Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in one-day business trips
3Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
4Musk sparks debate on content accuracy with new vision for Twitter
5Analysis-Twitter's 'massive' revenue drop adds to heavy debt burden

HOT NEWS