  Homepage
  News
News
Hungary govt could decide on new price caps foodstuffs within days -minister on Inforadio

11/07/2022 | 01:35pm EST
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government could decide on fresh price caps on foodstuffs within days to curb inflation, which could be about 25% by the end of the year where it may peak, Hungary's Minister for Development Marton Nagy told Inforadio on Monday.

Nagy said the economy could grow by more than 4.5% this year. He said October inflation -- on which data is due this week -- could edge up to around 21%.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)


